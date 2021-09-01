Report: Former Clemson WR signs to NFL practice squad

Former Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell isn't leaving Kansas City after all.

Powell has signed on to the Chiefs' practice squad, per a KC Star report. Before getting cut by the Chiefs ahead of the 53-man roster release this week, the Greenville, N.C. native was selected by Kansas City in the fifth round of the NFL draft in May.

He received six targets in the preseason action with a catch in each game, totaling four receptions for 34 yards.

Powell notched third-team All-ACC honors this past season with career-bests in receptions (53), receiving yards (882), receiving touchdowns (7), snaps (630) and starts (12).

Powell capped his Clemson career with 93 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdown catches in 1,207 snaps over 54 career games (12 starts).

