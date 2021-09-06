Report: Former Clemson safety to be waived
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Sep 6, Mon 11:02
Muse was a fan favorite at Clemson

Las Vegas linebacker Tanner Muse will be waived according to a report Monday by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"A surprise: The Raiders are waiving linebacker Tanner Muse," Pelissero tweeted. "Muse was a third-round pick out of Clemson in 2020. Missed his entire rookie season because of a toe injury, but took starter reps throughout camp and was a core special teamer."

Look for Muse to catch on somewhere this week as he is still young with his great speed and scheme versatility.

Muse was selected 100th overall in the third round by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2019 as a senior at Clemson, he was named a Thorpe Award semifinalist registering 55 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, and five passes defended.

During his time at Clemson, he recorded 192 tackles (105 solo), four sacks, seven interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 15 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

