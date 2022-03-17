Report: Former Clemson defender agrees to deal with NFL team

TigerNet Staff by

Shaq Lawson is heading back to Buffalo.

Multiple reports have Lawson agreeing to a one-year deal with the Bills.

After an All-American campaign at Clemson, he was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft by Buffalo and played there four seasons, tallying 16.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss.

He played in 28 games over the last two years in stints with fellow AFC East teams Miami and New York.

Shaq Lawson returning back to Buffalo on a one year deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022