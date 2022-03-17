Report: Former Clemson defender agrees to deal with NFL team
by - 2022 Mar 17, Thu 15:13
Lawson played with the Bills for four seasons after a first-round selection. (USA TODAY Sports-Rich Barnes)
Lawson played with the Bills for four seasons after a first-round selection. (USA TODAY Sports-Rich Barnes)

Shaq Lawson is heading back to Buffalo.

Multiple reports have Lawson agreeing to a one-year deal with the Bills.

After an All-American campaign at Clemson, he was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft by Buffalo and played there four seasons, tallying 16.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss.

He played in 28 games over the last two years in stints with fellow AFC East teams Miami and New York.

Tigers host No. 23 Hurricanes in ACC opener
Report: Former Clemson defender agrees to deal with NFL team
WATCH: Clemson post-Pro Day interviews
WATCH: Dabo Swinney interview at Clemson Pro Day
