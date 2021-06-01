Report: Former Clemson DB will transfer to Georgia

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A former Tiger is now a dawg.

According to multiple reports, former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick has transferred to Georgia and will report in the next 24 hours.

Kendrick parted ways with the Clemson program ahead of spring practice, sending him into the transfer portal after he decided against testing the professional football waters in January.

He was arrested a couple of weeks later on charges of unlawful carrying of a gun and was also issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

The Rock Hill native was named a first-team All-ACC selection (ACC media/AP/PFF) last season despite missing some games for disciplinary matters, six pass breakups, an interception, and a 66-yard fumble TD return. He was named second-team All-ACC in his first season at cornerback as a sophomore after starting at Clemson as a wide receiver.

During his time at Clemson, he played in 39 games over the past three years with 23 starts. He allowed 15 yards or fewer in 18 of those 23 starts.

Clemson will face off against Georgia on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, N.C.