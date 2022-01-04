Report: Former Clemson DB signs with Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals havd signed former Tiger Bashaud Breeland to their practice squad according to multiple reports including NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"Breeland originally was supposed to sign a week ago, but tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival," he tweeted. "Now cleared and Arizona gets some experienced depth."

Breeland was recently waived by the Vikings after an altercation with a few players at practice.

The eight-year NFL veteran started 13 games this season registering 63 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defended and two forced fumbles.

He has totaled 16 interceptions and 85 passes defended in 107 NFL games after a fourth-round NFL draft selection in 2014 by Washington.

