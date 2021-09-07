Report: Former Clemson DB signed to NFL practice squad
by - 2021 Sep 7, Tue 19:48
Muse put together a strong senior campaign at Clemson before being drafted in the third round.
Former Clemson safety Tanner Muse is staying out West.

Not long after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders, Muse has signed on to the practice squad with the Seattle Seahawks, per an NFL Network report. Muse was surprisingly cut this week after being listed as a starter at points during Raiders camp.

Muse was selected 100th overall in the third round by the Raiders as a linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season on the injured reserve, however, with a foot injury.

He was named a Thorpe Award semifinalist in the 2019 Clemson season registering 55 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, and five passes defended.

