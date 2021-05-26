Report: Former Clemson DB set to transfer to opener opponent Georgia

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick may see his former teammates in his first action for another team at the college level.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday that Kendrick "is expected to choose the Bulldogs coming out of the NCAA transfer portal." The Tigers and Bulldogs are set to kick off the 2021 season in Charlotte on Sept. 4 under the lights (7:30 p.m./ABC).

Kendrick parted ways with the Clemson program ahead of spring practice, therefore sending him into the transfer portal after his deciding against testing the professional football waters in January. He was arrested a couple weeks later on charges of unlawful carrying of a gun and was also issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

The AJC report cited "growing optimism" that the charges against Kendrick will be dropped to "clear the way" for him returning to the college football gridiron.

Kendrick told a podcast recently that he may announce a transfer soon. With NCAA legislation passed this spring, Kendrick can transfer without penalty with his eligibility.

The Rock Hill native was named a first-team All-ACC selection (ACC media/AP/PFF) last season despite missing some games for disciplinary matters, with six pass breakups, an interception and a 66-yard fumble TD return. He was named second-team All-ACC in his first season at cornerback as a sophomore after starting at Clemson as a wide receiver.

Former Clemson DB Derion Kendrick says we 'might hear something soon' regarding transfer https://t.co/6QVkRAMgPb — DawgNation (@DawgNation) May 26, 2021