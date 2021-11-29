Report: Former Clemson coach expected to be next head coach for JSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, November 29, 2021, 1:37 PM
Rich Rodriguez watching a previous Clemson practice
Rich Rodriguez watching a previous Clemson practice

Former Clemson offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez will be the new head coach of Jacksonville State according to multiple reports on Monday.

Rodriguez is currently the offensive coordinator at Louisiana Monroe coaching with several former Clemson staffers.

'Rich-Rod' has plenty of coaching experience as he has been a head coach at Arizona, Michigan, and West Virginia registering 163 total wins.

The Gamecock program will join Conference USA in 2023.

