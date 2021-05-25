Report: Deshaun Watson won’t report for Texans offseason practices, still seeking trade

The Houston Texans began a period of 10 offseason practices on Monday that will run through June 11, and former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson did not report — and isn’t planning to — per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

After his demand for a trade was the talk early in 2021, Watson’s name has been in the news more recently for a slew of sexual assault allegations in a case that isn’t scheduled to end anytime soon.

He denied any wrongdoing in March and is maintaining his desire to get out of Houston, per an NFL Network report, which said he will not show for the Texans’ OTA period.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that Watson isn’t set to be deposed in his case until February 2022. His attorney told ESPN that Watson is not currently in settlement discussions with the 22 women suing him.

ESPN also reported via source that "multiple teams are still monitoring the situation in case there's clarity down the line and a potential trade would make sense."

Watson signed the highest-paying contract for a QB over a four-year period last September and went on to throw for a career-best 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns over 16 games last season.

