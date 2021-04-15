Report: Deshaun Watson linked to Eagles

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently facing 20 civil lawsuits over sexual assault and misconduct from different massage therapists.

However, that hasn't stopped the whispers that the Philadelphia Eagles have interest in the franchise quarterback according to Mike Fisher of SI.com.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to find a direction," Fisher said. "So are the Houston Texans. And according to an NFL source, despite their various issues, the two teams could still get together on a Deshaun Watson trade.

“Watson is, of course, buried in legal troubles that are completely separate from his trade request - a request that we know GM Nick Caserio grew increasingly amenable to until the flood of sexual assault charges against the star QB.

“Meanwhile, the Eagles are trying to straighten themselves out as well, having traded away Carson Wentz with a tentative plan to hand their QB job to young Jalen Hurts - except that our source insists that Philadelphia's desire to secure Watson remains in place.”

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio agrees that the Eagles are interested in Watson despite his lawsuits.

“One team I’ve been told to keep a close watch on is the Philadelphia Eagles,” Florio said recently on 670 The Score in Chicago. “If they get an opportunity to buy low and get a franchise quarterback and solve that position for the next 10 years, they’re not going to worry about the PR blowback; they’re not going to worry about not having him for all or part of this season. They’re going to potentially be the ones to jump.”