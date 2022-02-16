Report: Deshaun Watson has two teams "on his radar"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Feb 16, Wed 15:49
Trevor Ruszkowski - USA Today Sports (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)
Trevor Ruszkowski - USA Today Sports (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)

NFL teams and players are trying to figure out their plans for the 2022 season including Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson is currently embattled in 22 civil cases with women alleging inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday the latest with Watson's future plans post-Texans ($).

"He has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with the Buccaneers and Vikings among teams on his radar," Fowler said.

"One source noted that Watson -- who has a no-trade clause -- is still early in the evaluation process, but he's looking for the right blend of offensive system, coaching, talent and, most importantly, the chance to win..."

It could be risky for a team to sign Watson as his legal situation could drag out for months as the trial has not started yet.

If you were an NFL team's general manager who desperately needed a quarterback, would you take a gamble and sign Watson despite his legal issues, or would you prefer to sign a free agent or try to find a franchise-type quarterback through the upcoming draft?

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Report: Deshaun Watson has two teams "on his radar"
Report: Deshaun Watson has two teams "on his radar"
SC House honors longtime Clemson trainer with resolution
SC House honors longtime Clemson trainer with resolution
Three Clemson prospects getting early-round draft projections before NFL combine
Three Clemson prospects getting early-round draft projections before NFL combine
Clemson's losing streak goes to five games after late shot doesn't fall at FSU
Clemson's losing streak goes to five games after late shot doesn't fall at FSU
Post your comments!
Read all 17 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest