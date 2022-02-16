Report: Deshaun Watson has two teams "on his radar"

NFL teams and players are trying to figure out their plans for the 2022 season including Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson is currently embattled in 22 civil cases with women alleging inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday the latest with Watson's future plans post-Texans ($).

"He has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with the Buccaneers and Vikings among teams on his radar," Fowler said.

"One source noted that Watson -- who has a no-trade clause -- is still early in the evaluation process, but he's looking for the right blend of offensive system, coaching, talent and, most importantly, the chance to win..."

It could be risky for a team to sign Watson as his legal situation could drag out for months as the trial has not started yet.

If you were an NFL team's general manager who desperately needed a quarterback, would you take a gamble and sign Watson despite his legal issues, or would you prefer to sign a free agent or try to find a franchise-type quarterback through the upcoming draft?