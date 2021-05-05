Report: Coaches skeptical of proposed bans, limits on physical camp drills

TigerNet Staff by

The NCAA is expected to soon make some sweeping changes to how teams conduct football practices this August.

According to multiple reports, the 'Oklahoma' drill, which has already been banned in the NFL, is expected to go away, as well as the "board drill" and "bull in the ring."

Contact in full-padded practices could be reduced from 90 minutes to as few as 45, per a Sports Illustrated report, and preseason camp could be in an 8-9-8 model with eight practices in helmets (no pads), nine in shells (limited pads) and eight in full pads. Currently, Only two practices in helmets (no pads) and shells (limited pads) are required and the rest are up to the coaches' discretion.

A study tracked by the NCAA found that 72% of the concussions in college football teams studied from 2015-19 occurred in practice and nearly 50% happened in preseason practice. American Football Coaches Association executive director Todd Berry questioned to SI if the study was wide enough to draw conclusions and cited a lack of reduction in head injuries from other camp prodecural moves in recent years.

“That’s disconcerting to the group,” Berry told SI.

Former Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson offered the most fervent rebuttal to the new rules in the SI story, calling them "ridiculous."

“If you ever go to practice, they scrimmage in shells and they play full speed in shells,” Johnson said. “Some people are going to go by the rules and some won’t. Who’s going to stand out there and tell Nick Saban you’re over the time limit? The Alabama compliance person? They wouldn’t be there long.”