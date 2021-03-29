|
Report: Clemson AD mentioned as candidate for PAC-12 commish
|2021 Mar 29, Mon 10:56-
Clemson athletic director
Dan Radakovich is among the reported top candidates for another Power 5 commissioner role.
CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd said Sunday that Radakovich is among three names being "mentioned" with the Pac-12 commish search. The two other names are noteworthy with Ohio State AD Gene Smith and former NCAA administrator, WVU AD and XFL commish Oliver Luck. Dodd projects the Pac-12 will fill the role by late April, and Pac-12 columnist Jon Wilner said last month that football prowess is a priority in the search. Dodd added that the conference is also looking for a commissioner who is lower profile and will work behind the scenes. Radakovich was an early, reported top candidate for the recently-open ACC commissioner role, along with Clemson president Jim Clements.
CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd said Sunday that Radakovich is among three names being "mentioned" with the Pac-12 commish search. The two other names are noteworthy with Ohio State AD Gene Smith and former NCAA administrator, WVU AD and XFL commish Oliver Luck.
Dodd projects the Pac-12 will fill the role by late April, and Pac-12 columnist Jon Wilner said last month that football prowess is a priority in the search. Dodd added that the conference is also looking for a commissioner who is lower profile and will work behind the scenes.
Radakovich was an early, reported top candidate for the recently-open ACC commissioner role, along with Clemson president Jim Clements.
These names have been mentioned but we're quickly getting close to the end of P12 commish search:— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) March 28, 2021
--Gene Smith, tOSU AD
--Dan Radakovich, Clem AD
--Oliver Luck, former NCAA sr administrator, West Va AD, XFL commish.
P12 projected to have replacement for Larry Scott by late April