Report: Clemson AD mentioned as candidate for PAC-12 commish
by - 2021 Mar 29, Mon 10:56
Radakovich has been a part of a lot of football success with the Tigers.
Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich is among the reported top candidates for another Power 5 commissioner role.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd said Sunday that Radakovich is among three names being "mentioned" with the Pac-12 commish search. The two other names are noteworthy with Ohio State AD Gene Smith and former NCAA administrator, WVU AD and XFL commish Oliver Luck.

Dodd projects the Pac-12 will fill the role by late April, and Pac-12 columnist Jon Wilner said last month that football prowess is a priority in the search. Dodd added that the conference is also looking for a commissioner who is lower profile and will work behind the scenes.

Radakovich was an early, reported top candidate for the recently-open ACC commissioner role, along with Clemson president Jim Clements.

