Report: Chad Kelly to sign with pro team

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Feb 11, Fri 11:13
Swag Kelly has another shot playing football (Charles LeClaire - USA Today Sports)
Swag Kelly has another shot playing football (Charles LeClaire - USA Today Sports)

The Toronto Argonauts are signing Chad Kelly according to multiple reports including TSN's Dave Naylor.

"Man, I am so fired up," Kelly tweeted. "Let's gooo Toronto !!! I'm so ready to get up there and win !!!"

Kelly spent a couple of seasons with the Denver Broncos, two years with the Colts, and a brief stint with the Packers after his collegiate journey with Ole Miss, East Mississippi Community College, and Clemson.

He threw for 6,800 yards, and 50 touchdown passes in two years at Ole Miss.

After hearing the news about 'Swag,' my mind, for some reason, wandered back to the time when he put out a rap about himself.

Here is a spoof video of him rapping via AL.com:

