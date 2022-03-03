Report: Andrew Booth injured preparing for NFL combine

Not ideal news for a potential Top 15 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth is out of the on-field drills at the NFL combine due to an injury, according to multiple reports, including NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Clemson DB Andrew Booth, one of the draft's top players at his position, won't be taking part in on-field drills at the Combine due to a strained quad muscle he suffered a few days ago while training for the 40," a source said to Rapoport.

In 2021, he was a first-team All-ACC selection with 39 tackles, five pass breakups, three interceptions over 581 snaps in 11 games.

He had 75 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss, ten pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown over 35 career games for the Tigers.

?? MUST-SEE!!! ??



Andrew Booth with an unbelievable one-handed interception!



(Watch live on ACCN or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2) pic.twitter.com/sTzU756SYj — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 4, 2020

There are “athletic plays” and then there is this!



?? @andrewbooth21 pic.twitter.com/fvJeyiQhFH — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020