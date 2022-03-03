Report: Andrew Booth injured preparing for NFL combine
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Mar 3, Thu 08:38
Booth was a human highlight reel during his career at Clemson
Booth was a human highlight reel during his career at Clemson

Not ideal news for a potential Top 15 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth is out of the on-field drills at the NFL combine due to an injury, according to multiple reports, including NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Clemson DB Andrew Booth, one of the draft's top players at his position, won't be taking part in on-field drills at the Combine due to a strained quad muscle he suffered a few days ago while training for the 40," a source said to Rapoport.

In 2021, he was a first-team All-ACC selection with 39 tackles, five pass breakups, three interceptions over 581 snaps in 11 games.

He had 75 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss, ten pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown over 35 career games for the Tigers.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Report: Andrew Booth injured preparing for NFL combine
Report: Andrew Booth injured preparing for NFL combine
WATCH: Clemson players after Wednesday's practice
WATCH: Clemson players after Wednesday's practice
Justyn Ross on his health status at NFL Combine
Justyn Ross on his health status at NFL Combine
WATCH: Dabo Swinney on injuries, start of spring practice
WATCH: Dabo Swinney on injuries, start of spring practice
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest