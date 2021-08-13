Report: ACC in "high-level" talks with Big 10 and Pac-12 for alliance

TigerNet Staff by

The ACC may just have its answer to the aggressive expansion from its Southeastern neighbor.

The Athletic reported late Friday that the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 "are engaging in high-level discussions about an alliance."

Per The Athletic report, the three conferences' potential move is an answer to the SEC's surprise addition last month of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12, which is also losing out on this opportunity as well it seems.

“This is their shot right back at the SEC,” one athletic director told The Athletic.

The report says that the conference commissioners have been in talks "for several weeks" and it could go well beyond just football scheduling, banding together the three groups for broader issues as the college sports landscape changes.

Sources in the three conferences suggest the larger goal is alignment so that the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC can work and vote together as a bloc on major issues such as Playoff expansion and upcoming NCAA governance changes: https://t.co/aR0YjaTetQ — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 14, 2021

The most important aspect in The Alliance vs. SEC is voting power. The other 3 conferences can trump whatever the SEC wants in the current system. We get our first taste with College Football Playoff vote in September. Then the NCAA’s reform via Constitutional Convention. Huge. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) August 14, 2021

Can confirm conversation have occurred. Told by an ACC source that few details have been discussed beyond big picture ideas. Wouldn’t likely have much financial impact but would provide some political clout against a strong SEC. https://t.co/H0Lofys552 — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) August 14, 2021