Report: ACC in "high-level" talks with Big 10 and Pac-12 for alliance
by - Friday, August 13, 2021, 8:37 PM
Jim Phillips has been in talks with two other Power 5 commissioners for weeks according to the report. (ACC photo)
Jim Phillips has been in talks with two other Power 5 commissioners for weeks according to the report. (ACC photo)

The ACC may just have its answer to the aggressive expansion from its Southeastern neighbor.

The Athletic reported late Friday that the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 "are engaging in high-level discussions about an alliance."

Per The Athletic report, the three conferences' potential move is an answer to the SEC's surprise addition last month of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12, which is also losing out on this opportunity as well it seems.

“This is their shot right back at the SEC,” one athletic director told The Athletic.

The report says that the conference commissioners have been in talks "for several weeks" and it could go well beyond just football scheduling, banding together the three groups for broader issues as the college sports landscape changes.

