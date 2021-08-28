|
WATCH: Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik stars in blowout opener win
|2021 Aug 28, Sat 08:38-
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
#15 Overall, #1 QB, #5 TX
#36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX
The nation's top-rated QB and Clemson commit Cade Klubnik started his season on Friday with a 54-13 Westlake (Tx) win over Temple (Tx).
Klubnik fired three touchdown passes to three different receivers in the first half and also rushed for a score in the second half.
Check out clips from his senior debut below (plus an exhibition highlight reel at the bottom):
First Westlake TD of the season for #Clemson commit and 5-star QB Cade Klubnik. GREAT catch by Jaden Greathouse in the end zone. Westlake leads Temple 21-3. #txhsfb— KXAN News (@KXAN_News) August 28, 2021
Watch the game live here: https://t.co/HCgE5kyuXu pic.twitter.com/bnc2FKYZK0
Some halftime stats: Westlake has 267 yards of offense, Temple has 150.— Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) August 28, 2021
Westlake QB Cade Klubnik is 9 of 16 for 138 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs @ThomasJonesAAS @varsity_news @statesman