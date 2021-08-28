WATCH: Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik stars in blowout opener win

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#15 Overall, #1 QB, #5 TX #15 Overall, #1 QB, #5 TX 24/7:

#36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX #36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

The nation's top-rated QB and Clemson commit Cade Klubnik started his season on Friday with a 54-13 Westlake (Tx) win over Temple (Tx).

Klubnik fired three touchdown passes to three different receivers in the first half and also rushed for a score in the second half.

Check out clips from his senior debut below (plus an exhibition highlight reel at the bottom):

First Westlake TD of the season for #Clemson commit and 5-star QB Cade Klubnik. GREAT catch by Jaden Greathouse in the end zone. Westlake leads Temple 21-3. #txhsfb



Watch the game live here: https://t.co/HCgE5kyuXu pic.twitter.com/bnc2FKYZK0 — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) August 28, 2021

Some halftime stats: Westlake has 267 yards of offense, Temple has 150.



Westlake QB Cade Klubnik is 9 of 16 for 138 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs @ThomasJonesAAS @varsity_news @statesman — Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) August 28, 2021