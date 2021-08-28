WATCH: Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik stars in blowout opener win
by - 2021 Aug 28, Sat 08:38
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #1 QB, #5 TX
24/7:
#36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX
Klubnik impressed out of the gates in his senior campaign.
Klubnik impressed out of the gates in his senior campaign.

The nation's top-rated QB and Clemson commit Cade Klubnik started his season on Friday with a 54-13 Westlake (Tx) win over Temple (Tx).

Klubnik fired three touchdown passes to three different receivers in the first half and also rushed for a score in the second half.

Check out clips from his senior debut below (plus an exhibition highlight reel at the bottom):

