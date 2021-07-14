|
WATCH: Cade Klubnik lights up Elite 11 accuracy competition
|Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 9:36 AM- -
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#28 Overall, #4 QB, #7 TX
24/7:
#64 Overall, #6 QB, #14 TX
Clemson commit Cade Klubnik is one of the hottest prospects in the nation as he recently won the top quarterback award at Elite 11.
Check out a video of some of his accuracy below:
