WATCH: Cade Klubnik lights up Elite 11 accuracy competition

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (4.74) (4.74)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#28 Overall, #4 QB, #7 TX #28 Overall, #4 QB, #7 TX 24/7:

#64 Overall, #6 QB, #14 TX #64 Overall, #6 QB, #14 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

Clemson commit Cade Klubnik is one of the hottest prospects in the nation as he recently won the top quarterback award at Elite 11.

Check out a video of some of his accuracy below: