WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit stars in comeback from injury to clinch title
by - Friday, November 5, 2021, 11:51 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX
24/7:
#26 Overall, #2 QB, #5 TX
Klubnik continues to impress in his senior campaign.
Klubnik continues to impress in his senior campaign.

Five-star prospect and Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik was back and making plays Friday night in Austin.

Klubnik passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more scores while totaling over 250 yards in a 63-21 Westlake (Tx) win over Lake Travis (Tx) to take the district title and wrap the regular season.

Klubnik had suffered a separated non-throwing shoulder in October and missed a trio of games in Westlake's perfect 10-0 campaign to this point.

He has thrown 23 touchdown passes and rushed for eight scores in search of another state championship.

Watch Klubnik action from Friday below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit stars in comeback from injury to clinch title
WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit stars in comeback from injury to clinch title
Clemson softball's 2022 schedule unveiled
Clemson softball's 2022 schedule unveiled
Former Tiger guest starring in television show 'SWAT'
Former Tiger guest starring in television show 'SWAT'
Louisville giving away Clemson tickets for perfect football attendance
Louisville giving away Clemson tickets for perfect football attendance
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 100 Recruits (79 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest