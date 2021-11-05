WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit stars in comeback from injury to clinch title

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX #15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX 24/7:

#26 Overall, #2 QB, #5 TX #26 Overall, #2 QB, #5 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

Five-star prospect and Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik was back and making plays Friday night in Austin.

Klubnik passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more scores while totaling over 250 yards in a 63-21 Westlake (Tx) win over Lake Travis (Tx) to take the district title and wrap the regular season.

Klubnik had suffered a separated non-throwing shoulder in October and missed a trio of games in Westlake's perfect 10-0 campaign to this point.

He has thrown 23 touchdown passes and rushed for eight scores in search of another state championship.

Watch Klubnik action from Friday below:

Cade Klubnik returns from injury to throw for 3 TDs and run for 2 more. Jack Kayser with a long TD run and kick return. All part of a dominant 63-21 win for Westlake over Lake Travis @CadeKlubnikQB @jadengreat1 @calebburtoniii @Keaton_Kubecka @jackkayser21 @BoEdmundson pic.twitter.com/iMaUDfojLa — Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) November 6, 2021

BEST LAKEEEEE ??????



Seniors Cade Klubnik and Carter Barksdale stay back with me after the Chaps cruise past Lake Travis 63-21 to win the district championship. GO CHAPS!!!! @FlxAtx pic.twitter.com/LVg5KI0gOx — Audrey Wong (@_audreywong) November 6, 2021