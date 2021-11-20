WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit excels in playoff rout
by - Saturday, November 20, 2021, 11:31 AM
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX
24/7:
#26 Overall, #2 QB, #5 TX
Klubnik has put together a special senior season.
Westlake (Tx) marches on in the Texas high school playoffs and 5-star Clemson QB commitment Cade Klubnik is leading the way.

Klubnik passed for nearly 300 yards with three touchdowns and added two more rushing scores in a 70-7 win Friday night.

He has thrown for 29 touchdowns and rushed for 11 more in nine games, now in a third game back from missing action with a shoulder injury (non-throwing).

Check out highlights from the action below:

