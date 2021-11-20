WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit excels in playoff rout

TigerNet Staff by

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX #15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX 24/7:

#26 Overall, #2 QB, #5 TX #26 Overall, #2 QB, #5 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

Westlake (Tx) marches on in the Texas high school playoffs and 5-star Clemson QB commitment Cade Klubnik is leading the way.

Klubnik passed for nearly 300 yards with three touchdowns and added two more rushing scores in a 70-7 win Friday night.

He has thrown for 29 touchdowns and rushed for 11 more in nine games, now in a third game back from missing action with a shoulder injury (non-throwing).

Check out highlights from the action below:

Westlake continues to steam roll anyone in their path, Chaps beat New Braunfels 70-7 tonight to move on to the 3rd round. @CadeKlubnikQB @Keaton_Kubecka @PierceTurner11 @jackkayser21 pic.twitter.com/1GMOYQXGWY — Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) November 20, 2021

Pierce Turner @PierceTurner11 6’4 195 WR Westlake HS TX gets loose on the 30 yd TD pass from @CadeKlubnikQB to put Westlake up 21-0 2nd qtr pic.twitter.com/GhYirO4TWl — Day1 to D1 (@Day1toD1) November 20, 2021