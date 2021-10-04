WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik highlights, stats through five games

TigerNet Staff by

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX #15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX 24/7:

#36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX #36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

Five-star Clemson QB commitment Cade Klubnik pushed his Westlake (TX) Austin team to 5-0 with a big performance in a 56-0 win over the weekend.

Klubnik didn't have to pass much, but three of his nine completions in 13 attempts were touchdowns as he averaged 16.1 yards per connection. On the ground, he had a lengthy TD run and totaled two scores.

The 2022 prospect has connected on 87 of his 121 throws (71.9%) for 1,317 yards and 19 touchdowns to two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's averaged 5.6 yards per carry (27 for 150) with five total scores.

Check out a showcase on his running ability from over the weekend below:

This edition of Westlake Rewind features Cade Klubnik running wild on San Marcos. The Chaps scored 28 1st quarter points against Del Valle, all via the pass. Westlake scored 28 1st quarter points against San Marcos, all on the ground. #QB1 #GoChaps | @IndependenceTX pic.twitter.com/kjoAMSrup3 — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) October 4, 2021

More season highlights: