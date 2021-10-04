WATCH: 5-star Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik highlights, stats through five games
by - Monday, October 4, 2021, 10:55 AM
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX
24/7:
#36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX
Klubnik has been efficient as a passer and runner early.
Five-star Clemson QB commitment Cade Klubnik pushed his Westlake (TX) Austin team to 5-0 with a big performance in a 56-0 win over the weekend.

Klubnik didn't have to pass much, but three of his nine completions in 13 attempts were touchdowns as he averaged 16.1 yards per connection. On the ground, he had a lengthy TD run and totaled two scores.

The 2022 prospect has connected on 87 of his 121 throws (71.9%) for 1,317 yards and 19 touchdowns to two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's averaged 5.6 yards per carry (27 for 150) with five total scores.

Check out a showcase on his running ability from over the weekend below:

More season highlights:

Tigers earn shutout road win over Chanticleers
Report: Former Clemson RB signing with Cardinals
Clemson is no longer the ACC favorite for ESPN predictor
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow with impressive TD against Chargers
