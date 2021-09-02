Virginia lineman receives "dream" Clemson offer

Joshua Miller IOL TigerNet: (3.31) (3.31)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 328 Hometown: Colonial Heights, VA (Life Christian Academy HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#25 OL, #6 VA #25 OL, #6 VA 24/7:

#23 IOL, #8 VA #23 IOL, #8 VA 6-4328Colonial Heights, VA (Life Christian Academy HS)2023

2023 Colonial Heights, Virginia offensive lineman Joshua Miller announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"BLESSED to receive an offer from my DREAM SCHOOL, THE Clemson University!!!!" he said via Twitter.

Miller, who is listed 6-foot-4 and 328 pounds, is one of three reported offers out to offensive lineman in the 2023 class from Clemson and a first for one regarded as an interior line prospect.

He is rated as high as the No. 6 player out of Virginia. Miller was named a second-team sophomore All-American by Maxpreps.

BLESSED to receive an offer from my DREAM SCHOOL, THE Clemson University!!!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/jpnfAZiS8x — Joshua “Doogie” Miller (@TheRealJMiller4) September 2, 2021