Virginia lineman receives "dream" Clemson offer
2021 Sep 2, Thu 11:19
Joshua Miller - IOL
Height: 6-4 Weight: 328 Hometown: Colonial Heights, VA (Life Christian Academy HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (3.31)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#25 OL, #6 VA
24/7:
#23 IOL, #8 VA
2023 Colonial Heights, Virginia offensive lineman Joshua Miller announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
"BLESSED to receive an offer from my DREAM SCHOOL, THE Clemson University!!!!" he said via Twitter.
Miller, who is listed 6-foot-4 and 328 pounds, is one of three reported offers out to offensive lineman in the 2023 class from Clemson and a first for one regarded as an interior line prospect.
He is rated as high as the No. 6 player out of Virginia. Miller was named a second-team sophomore All-American by Maxpreps.
BLESSED to receive an offer from my DREAM SCHOOL, THE Clemson University!!!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/jpnfAZiS8x— Joshua “Doogie” Miller (@TheRealJMiller4) September 2, 2021
September 1, 2021
Tags: Clemson Football, Joshua Miller