Virginia lineman receives "dream" Clemson offer
by - 2021 Sep 2, Thu 11:19
Joshua Miller - IOL
TigerNet: (3.31)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 328   Hometown: Colonial Heights, VA (Life Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#25 OL, #6 VA
24/7:
#23 IOL, #8 VA

2023 Colonial Heights, Virginia offensive lineman Joshua Miller announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"BLESSED to receive an offer from my DREAM SCHOOL, THE Clemson University!!!!" he said via Twitter.

Miller, who is listed 6-foot-4 and 328 pounds, is one of three reported offers out to offensive lineman in the 2023 class from Clemson and a first for one regarded as an interior line prospect.

He is rated as high as the No. 6 player out of Virginia. Miller was named a second-team sophomore All-American by Maxpreps.

