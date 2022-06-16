Virginia lineman picks up Clemson offer on visit

TigerNet Staff

Fletcher Westphal Offensive Line

Height: 6-7 Weight: 295 Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Tuscarora HS) Class: 2024

#15 OL, #6 VA #15 OL, #6 VA 24/7:

#15 OT, #7 VA #15 OT, #7 VA 6-7295Leesburg, VA (Tuscarora HS)2024

2024 Leesburg, Virginia offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"After a glorious day with (Clemson O-line coach Thomas Austin), I am honored to have received an offer from @ClemsonFB," Westphal said via Twitter.

His other offers include Georgia, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Miami.

He also recently visited Auburn and Tennessee.