|
Virginia lineman picks up Clemson offer on visit
|2022 Jun 16, Thu 18:51-
|
Fletcher Westphal - Offensive Line
Height: 6-7 Weight: 295 Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Tuscarora HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (3.45)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#15 OL, #6 VA
24/7:
#15 OT, #7 VA
2024 Leesburg, Virginia offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
"After a glorious day with (Clemson O-line coach Thomas Austin), I am honored to have received an offer from @ClemsonFB," Westphal said via Twitter.
His other offers include Georgia, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Miami.
He also recently visited Auburn and Tennessee.
After a glorious day with @Coach__TA. I am honored to have received an offer from @ClemsonFB.@CoachStreeter @DaveNitta @scottmcguiney @CoachT_59 pic.twitter.com/wTEOtE0ogR— Fletcher Westphal (@FletcherWestph1) June 16, 2022