Fletcher Westphal made a stop by Clemson on Thursday and left with an offer.
Fletcher Westphal made a stop by Clemson on Thursday and left with an offer.

Virginia lineman picks up Clemson offer on visit
by - 2022 Jun 16, Thu 18:51
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Fletcher Westphal - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.45)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 295   Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Tuscarora HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#15 OL, #6 VA
24/7:
#15 OT, #7 VA

2024 Leesburg, Virginia offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"After a glorious day with (Clemson O-line coach Thomas Austin), I am honored to have received an offer from @ClemsonFB," Westphal said via Twitter.

His other offers include Georgia, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Miami.

He also recently visited Auburn and Tennessee.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Virginia lineman picks up Clemson offer on visit
Virginia lineman picks up Clemson offer on visit
4-star defensive target has Clemson in top schools, sets commitment date
4-star defensive target has Clemson in top schools, sets commitment date
WATCH: Jack Leggett on Bakich hire, being welcomed back to program
WATCH: Jack Leggett on Bakich hire, being welcomed back to program
WATCH: Clemson introduces Erik Bakich as new baseball coach
WATCH: Clemson introduces Erik Bakich as new baseball coach
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 103 Recruits (93 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest