Upstate defender announces Clemson offer
|Thursday, April 15, 2021, 10:42 PM-
Fletcher Cothran - Athlete
Height: 6-3 Weight: 205 Hometown: Anderson, SC (TL Hanna HS) Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
2022 TL Hanna (SC) linebacker Fletcher Cothran announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
"Excited to receive my first offer from Clemson University!!" Cothran said on Twitter.
Cothran tallied 30 tackles, three for loss, in TL Hanna's state championship game-run last season (per Maxpreps).
Cothran is also a standout baseball athlete.
Excited to receive my first offer from Clemson University!! #GoTigers ????@CoachJasonTone @TLH_Football @CoachGarrettH pic.twitter.com/JknINdD2a9— Fletcher Cothran (@FletcherCothran) April 16, 2021
7th??@PBR_SC @NoDoubt_SC @CanesSouth pic.twitter.com/gogWeKaWCD— Fletcher Cothran (@FletcherCothran) April 7, 2021
