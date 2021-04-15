Upstate defender announces Clemson offer

Fletcher Cothran Athlete

Height: 6-3 Weight: 205 Hometown: Anderson, SC (TL Hanna HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR 6-3205Anderson, SC (TL Hanna HS)2022

2022 TL Hanna (SC) linebacker Fletcher Cothran announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"Excited to receive my first offer from Clemson University!!" Cothran said on Twitter.

Cothran tallied 30 tackles, three for loss, in TL Hanna's state championship game-run last season (per Maxpreps).

Cothran is also a standout baseball athlete.