Upstate defender announces Clemson offer
by - Thursday, April 15, 2021, 10:42 PM
Fletcher Cothran - Athlete
Height: 6-3   Weight: 205   Hometown: Anderson, SC (TL Hanna HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR

2022 TL Hanna (SC) linebacker Fletcher Cothran announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"Excited to receive my first offer from Clemson University!!" Cothran said on Twitter.

Cothran tallied 30 tackles, three for loss, in TL Hanna's state championship game-run last season (per Maxpreps).

Cothran is also a standout baseball athlete.

