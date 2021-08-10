Top Sunshine State linebacker has Clemson in top schools
by - 2021 Aug 10, Tue 13:06
Raylen Wilson Photo
Raylen Wilson - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 201   Hometown: Tallahassee, FL (Lincoln HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#49 Overall, #5 LB, #11 FL
Rivals:
#151 Overall
24/7:
#45 Overall, #3 LB, #12 FL
Wilson is rated as high as the No. 3 linebacker in the nation.
Wilson is rated as high as the No. 3 linebacker in the nation.

Four-star Tallahassee, Florida linebacker Raylen Wilson included Clemson in his top schools list on Tuesday.

Wilson is rated as high as the No. 3 linebacker in the nation (247Sports) and top-50 overall (45).

Wilson came away with a good first impression of the program when offered by Brent Venables in June.

“They don’t just offer just because other schools offer,” Wilson told TigerNet at the time. “He said that not many get the opportunity to play at Clemson. He’s really blunt and I like that.”

“I like how they develop great players on and off the field. I’m looking for a second home where I can be developed as a player and as a young man.”

Out of 30-plus offers already, Wilson narrowed his top schools to 12 with Florida State, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State, Auburn, South Carolina, Auburn, Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU and Oregon also listed.

His father, Robert, played in the NFL after starting at Florida A&M.

