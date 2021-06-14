Top-rated punter announces Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Jackson Smith Punter

Height: 6-5 Weight: 225 Hometown: Saraland, AL (Saraland HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR 6-5225Saraland, AL (Saraland HS)2022

One of the top punters for 2022, Saraland (Ala.)'s Jackson Smith, announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"Hard work pays off! After an awesome phone call with @bspiers28 (Clemson Director of Special Teams Bill Spiers) I am thankful to announce that I have earned my second offer from THE Clemson University," Smith said on Twitter.

Smith was recently rated as the No. 5 punter in the country by Kohl's Kicking Camps.

"In May of 2021 Smith attended a Kohl’s Showcase Camp. It was his first Kohl’s ranking event. He scored over 103 points punting from the pocket and got 'hot' in the afternoon during his drill work session. Smith hit multiple 5.0 second hang-times and had everyone's eyes on him. Smith is a 6'5 player with huge upside as a punter. As his hands and technique continue to develop he will be a special college player. Smith has D1 scholarship talent as a punter!" said the service.

He is the top punter for ProKicker.com and National Kicker Rankings.

Smith also has a reported offer from Southern Miss.

Hard work pays off! After an awesome phone call with @bspiers28 I am thankful to announce that I have earned my second offer from THE Clemson University @ClemsonFB @tjkelly17 @Zac_Everett93 GO TIGERS?????? pic.twitter.com/puYlcgMxe8 — Jackson Smith ‘22 (@jack_smith2022) June 14, 2021