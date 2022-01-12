Top-rated North Carolina prospect picks up Clemson offer

Noah Rogers Wide Receiver TigerNet: (4.47) (4.47)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 180 Hometown: Rolesville, NC (Rolesville HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#57 Overall, #12 WR, #1 NC #57 Overall, #12 WR, #1 NC Rivals:

#64 Overall, #9 WR, #1 NC #64 Overall, #9 WR, #1 NC 24/7:

#78 Overall, #8 WR, #1 NC #78 Overall, #8 WR, #1 NC 6-1180Rolesville, NC (Rolesville HS)2023

The unanimous top-rated prospect out of North Carolina for 2023 announced a Clemson offer late Wednesday.

Rolesville 4-star receiver Noah Rogers posted the news.

"Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University," Rogers said.

Ohio State also offered on Wednesday to go with similar interest from Florida State, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Penn State among more schools.

As a junior, Rogers totaled 70 catches for 1,432 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University ??@Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/s4ZjdEbfUr — Noah Rogers (@noah1rogers) January 13, 2022