Top-rated North Carolina prospect picks up Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jan 12, Wed 21:24
Noah Rogers - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.47)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 180   Hometown: Rolesville, NC (Rolesville HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#57 Overall, #12 WR, #1 NC
Rivals:
#64 Overall, #9 WR, #1 NC
24/7:
#78 Overall, #8 WR, #1 NC

The unanimous top-rated prospect out of North Carolina for 2023 announced a Clemson offer late Wednesday.

Rolesville 4-star receiver Noah Rogers posted the news.

"Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University," Rogers said.

Ohio State also offered on Wednesday to go with similar interest from Florida State, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Penn State among more schools.

As a junior, Rogers totaled 70 catches for 1,432 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Top-rated North Carolina prospect picks up Clemson offer
