Top Ohio lineman has Clemson in top schools
by - Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 8:26 PM
Luke Montgomery - Offensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 260   Hometown: Findlay, OH (Findlay HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#65 Overall
24/7:
#53 Overall, #5 OT, #3 OH

One of the top-rated linemen for the 2023 class narrowed down the schools he's taking a closer look at, and Clemson is in the mix there.

Findlay, Ohio's Luke Montgomery has 4-star ratings as both a defensive end (Rivals; No. 63 overall prospect) and an offensive tackle (247Sports/ESPN; No. 53 overall prospect on 247Sports and the No. 5 OT). He released a top-12 Tuesday with Clemson, Ohio State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Stanford, Michigan State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina.

Montgomery says his recruitment is still open but he is focusing on that group of 12. The All-American Bowl commit's latest reported offer came from Alabama, while he has not reported a Clemson offer yet. He made a recent stop in Clemson this month, however.

