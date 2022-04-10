Top Clemson QB target sets commitment date
by - 2022 Apr 10, Sun 17:13
Christopher Vizzina - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.68)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 207   Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#79 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #9 AL
Rivals:
#54 Overall, #6 QB, #7 AL
24/7:
#53 Overall, #7 QB, #7 AL
Vizzina has made multiple stops to Clemson, including for the spring game over the weekend.
Vizzina has made multiple stops to Clemson, including for the spring game over the weekend.

Clemson's top QB target for the 2023 class is set to make a decision.

Four-star Birmingham, Alabama signal-caller Christopher Vizzina announced Sunday that he will commit on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Eastern.

Vizzina is fresh off of a visit to Clemson for the spring game and he lists other finalists as being Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

He received a Clemson offer in November.

Vizzina, who is rated as high as the No. 6 QB in the class (Rivals), passed for 2,065 yards with 16 TDs to four interceptions, completing 68.4% of his attempts and rushing for 600 yards as well last season.

