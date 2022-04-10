Top Clemson QB target sets commitment date

Christopher Vizzina Quarterback

Height: 6-4 Weight: 207 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS) Class: 2023

#79 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #9 AL

#54 Overall, #6 QB, #7 AL

#53 Overall, #7 QB, #7 AL

Clemson's top QB target for the 2023 class is set to make a decision.

Four-star Birmingham, Alabama signal-caller Christopher Vizzina announced Sunday that he will commit on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Eastern.

Vizzina is fresh off of a visit to Clemson for the spring game and he lists other finalists as being Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

He received a Clemson offer in November.

Vizzina, who is rated as high as the No. 6 QB in the class (Rivals), passed for 2,065 yards with 16 TDs to four interceptions, completing 68.4% of his attempts and rushing for 600 yards as well last season.

I will be making my college decision on Tuesday April 12th at 3:15 CST in the auditorium at Briarwood Christian High school. ???????????????? ???? ??????????????. @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/xFAZ5AspGN — Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) April 10, 2022