Tavoy Feagin has Clemson in the mix after receiving around 50 offers so far going into his junior season.

Top 2024 DB has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 Jun 19, Sun 13:26
Tavoy Feagin - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#62 Overall, #11 CB, #19 FL
24/7:
#70 Overall, #8 S, #17 FL

One of the top defensive backs in the 2024 class has Clemson in his top group.

Four-star Tampa, Florida defensive back Tavoy Feagin released a top-10 on Sunday with the Tigers alongside Georgia, Miami, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Ohio State, Florida State, UNC and LSU.

He is rated as high as the No. 8 safety in the class and top-100 overall (70) by 247Sports. He is rated top-100 overall (62) as a cornerback by Rivals.

Feagin participated in Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this month.

He received an offer on June 1, one of around 50 offers now for the rising junior.

Feagin posted six pass breakups and 28 tackles last season.

