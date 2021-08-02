Tigers surge up recruiting rankings after big July

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Keon Sabb Safety TigerNet: (4.73) (4.73)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#149 Overall, #8 S, #18 FL #149 Overall, #8 S, #18 FL Rivals:

#55 Overall, #3 ATH, #7 FL #55 Overall, #3 ATH, #7 FL 24/7:

#59 Overall, #5 S, #10 FL #59 Overall, #5 S, #10 FL 6-2200Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)2022

247Sports adjusted its rankings after this was initially published, which still has Clemson third-best in average rating but ninth overall and Penn State at No. 1 after Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers reclassified to the 2021 class to bring them down to 14 commits now.

Clemson's recruiting momentum is pacing the nation after a big couple of months on the commitment front. And the increased quantity in this class hasn't sacrificed the quality that has marked Clemson's 2022 group.

The Tigers' group is ranked eighth overall in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings (235.13) and third in average rating per its 12 commits now (93.79).

Before a pair of 4-star IMG Academy pledges from safety Keon Sabb and cornerback Daylen Everette in mid-July, Clemson was sitting at 33rd overall in the 247Sports composite rankings. In fact, the Tigers had only one commitment in the calendar year, from 4-star QB Cade Klubnik, before Clemson's Elite Retreat soon brought a trio of commits that started a total of eight pledges in less than two months, with 4-star athlete Jaren Kanak being the latest over the weekend.

With individual site rankings, Clemson is ninth overall on 247Sports and 10th on Rivals, with a fifth-best average rating per pledge there (3.83).

Ohio State tops the 247Sports Composite with its 15 commitments (271.42), as well as the best average rating per commit (94.37). Penn State is second overall (271.26), followed by Alabama (260.82), Notre Dame (254) and LSU (252.59).

After Clemson's first four commitments came on the offensive side, seven of the last eight have been defenders and five slated for the secondary -- paced by 5-star 247Sports Composite cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (Mauldin HS).