Tiger TE target picks up Clemson offer on official visit

TigerNet Staff by

Markus Dixon Tight End TigerNet: (3.44) (3.44)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 230 Hometown: Warminster, PA (Archbishop Wood HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#16 TE-H, #15 PA #16 TE-H, #15 PA Rivals:

#27 TE, #14 PA #27 TE, #14 PA 24/7:

#29 TE, #11 PA #29 TE, #11 PA 6-4230Warminster, PA (Archbishop Wood HS)2023

Philadelphia 2023 tight end Markus Dixon is on his first visit to Clemson and the Tigers extended a scholarship offer to him Friday evening.

"Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University," Dixon said.

He's caught 112 passes for 1,598 yards and 18 touchdowns at the high school level.

Dixon also has an official visit set for June 17.