Tiger TE target picks up Clemson offer on official visit
|2022 Jun 3, Fri 19:22-
Markus Dixon - Tight End
Height: 6-4 Weight: 230 Hometown: Warminster, PA (Archbishop Wood HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (3.44)
ESPN:
#16 TE-H, #15 PA
Rivals:
#27 TE, #14 PA
24/7:
#29 TE, #11 PA
Philadelphia 2023 tight end Markus Dixon is on his first visit to Clemson and the Tigers extended a scholarship offer to him Friday evening.
"Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University," Dixon said.
He's caught 112 passes for 1,598 yards and 18 touchdowns at the high school level.
Dixon also has an official visit set for June 17.
Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University #GoTigers?? @coachkr10 @SWiltfong247 @RivalsFriedman @ErikRichardsUSA @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/tMmh3rYP73— Marky ? (@markus1dixon) June 3, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Markus Dixon