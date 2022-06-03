Tiger TE target picks up Clemson offer on official visit
by - 2022 Jun 3, Fri 19:22
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Markus Dixon - Tight End
TigerNet: (3.44)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 230   Hometown: Warminster, PA (Archbishop Wood HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#16 TE-H, #15 PA
Rivals:
#27 TE, #14 PA
24/7:
#29 TE, #11 PA
Markus Dixon was extended an offer on his first visit to Clemson.
Markus Dixon was extended an offer on his first visit to Clemson.

Philadelphia 2023 tight end Markus Dixon is on his first visit to Clemson and the Tigers extended a scholarship offer to him Friday evening.

"Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University," Dixon said.

He's caught 112 passes for 1,598 yards and 18 touchdowns at the high school level.

Dixon also has an official visit set for June 17.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star CB has Clemson in top schools going into weekend visit
4-star CB has Clemson in top schools going into weekend visit
Tiger TE target picks up Clemson offer on official visit
Tiger TE target picks up Clemson offer on official visit
Travis Etienne wants to be a playmaker like Deebo Samuel
Travis Etienne wants to be a playmaker like Deebo Samuel
4-star Texan defender has Clemson in top schools ahead of official visit
4-star Texan defender has Clemson in top schools ahead of official visit
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (86 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest