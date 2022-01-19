Three Clemson signees among ESPN's big movers in prospect rankings

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (5.00) (5.00)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

Three Clemson signees were among the 10 biggest movers in ESPN's latest 2022 class rankings update ($).

Five-star 247Sports Composite QB enrollee Cade Klubnik moved up 38 spots to a top-30 overall ranking (28) and the No. 1 dual-threat QB role. He earned All-American Bowl and MaxPreps national player of the year honors after leading Westlake (Texas) to another state title.

"Above all else, Klubnik just wins," ESPN analyzed. "Whether at the NBC All-America Bowl or during his high school career, our new No. 1 dual-threat QB knows how to lead and earn W's. We aren't convinced he has an elite physical skill set, but he's good in all areas with minimal flaws. Accuracy might be his best feature, as he threw only six interceptions in two years with over 600 attempts. He is crafty, will make plays outside the pocket and simply knows where to put the ball. It would not be shocking if the Clemson commit beats out D.J. Uiagalelei before the end of next season."

Myrtle Beach 4-star receiver Adam Randall also jumped nearly 40 spots into the ESPN top-100 (78).

"Yes, he's physically impressive, but he's also very agile, nimble on his feet and fluid on jump balls given his stature. His hand-eye coordination on contested passes was spectacular all week during the Under Armour All-America practices," ESPN analyzed. "His productive week moves him into the top 100 on this final ranking. He reminds us of a bigger version of Clemson receiver Justyn Ross. The departure of Ross, who just declared for the NFL draft, should open up snaps for Randall next fall."

Four-star Mauldin, South Carolina cornerback Jeadyn Lukus showed off his skills in the Under Armour All-America week as well and earned a boost into the top-35 prospects (34).

"Lukus turned in one of the most impressive weeks in Orlando and moves into the top 35 nationally. He knows how to use his length and long arms (78-inch wingspan) to win contested matchups. During Under Armour All-America practice, he was like Velcro on some of the top wide receivers in the country. His feel for keying the quarterback and baiting them into throws was really impressive," said ESPN.

THIS PICK IN THE UNDER ARMOUR ALL-AMERICA GAME ?? pic.twitter.com/v8aO5u7lWg — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2022