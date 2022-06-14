TE target commits to keep 2023 Clemson class momentum going

Markus Dixon Tight End TigerNet: (3.46) (3.46)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 230 Hometown: Warminster, PA (Archbishop Wood HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

Clemson's 2023 recruiting class continues on its torrid pace.

Three-star Philadelphia area tight end Markus Dixon announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

Dixon was offered a scholarship by the Tigers over his official visit weekend in early June, where he was joined by 30 more top prospects and several have also joined him in the Clemson 2023 committed group. In all, Clemson has had eight commitments in the last month and seven since the big official visit weekend.

"First I would like to thank the man upstairs for the countless amazing blessings," Dixon said. "I want to thank my mom. Without you I wouldn't be where I am today and I can't thank you enough for the unlimited sacrifices you have made. I want to thank my siblings...along with my entire family. I love all of you. I want to thank all of the coaches that have gotten me to this point and all of the coaches who have recruited me.

"I want to thank the Archbishop Wood community for being another place I can call home for these past couple of years. With that being said, I will be attending Clemson University. Go Tigers!"

He is a second tight end commitment for the Tigers from the 2023 class, joining Naples, Florida 4-star Olsen Patt Henry.

Dixon has caught 112 passes for 1,598 yards and 18 touchdowns at the high school level.

His offer list has also included Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas A&M.

The Tigers are up to 11 2023 commitments now, moving up to seventh in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings after starting the month just inside the top-40.

Another scheduled announcement with a Clemson target is set for Wednesday at 2 p.m. with 4-star defensive lineman Vic Burley.

?? COMMITMENT ALERT ??@rivalsFriedman sits down with three-star TE Markus ( @markus1dixon ) Dixon to discuss his commitment to Clemson: https://t.co/JWGAKXzIoi pic.twitter.com/vFDustQAAt — Rivals (@Rivals) June 14, 2022