Talented instate lineman receives Clemson offer after camp stop
by - Friday, June 11, 2021, 8:49 PM
Height: 6-7   Weight: 276   Hometown: Mount Pleasant, SC (Oceanside Collegiate Academy HS)   Class: 2023
#43 Overall, #3 OT, #2 SC
Freeling fit right in on Friday.

One of the top offensive line prospects nationally and one of the Palmetto State's best for 2023 announced a Clemson offer after a camp stop on Friday.

Mount Pleasant offensive tackle Monroe Freeling announced the good news Friday evening on social media.

"After a great conversation and camp with Coach Swinney, I am truly honored to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB!" Freeling said.

From TigerNet senior writer David Hood's Friday camp report: "Another prospect that drew a lot of attention was Mount Pleasant (SC) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 2023 4-star Monroe Freeling. Freeling looks like he knows everybody on campus (based on earlier observations) and seems to fit in with the coaches."

Freeling is rated as the No. 3 offensive tackle overall and the No. 2 player in South Carolina by 247Sports.

Read More

