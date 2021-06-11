|
Talented instate lineman receives Clemson offer after camp stop
|Friday, June 11, 2021, 8:49 PM-
|
Height: 6-7 Weight: 276 Hometown: Mount Pleasant, SC (Oceanside Collegiate Academy HS) Class: 2023
#43 Overall, #3 OT, #2 SC
One of the top offensive line prospects nationally and one of the Palmetto State's best for 2023 announced a Clemson offer after a camp stop on Friday.
Mount Pleasant offensive tackle Monroe Freeling announced the good news Friday evening on social media.
"After a great conversation and camp with Coach Swinney, I am truly honored to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB!" Freeling said.
From TigerNet senior writer David Hood's Friday camp report: "Another prospect that drew a lot of attention was Mount Pleasant (SC) Oceanside Collegiate Academy 2023 4-star Monroe Freeling. Freeling looks like he knows everybody on campus (based on earlier observations) and seems to fit in with the coaches."
Freeling is rated as the No. 3 offensive tackle overall and the No. 2 player in South Carolina by 247Sports.
