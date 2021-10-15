Talented Alabama lineman has Clemson in top schools
by - Friday, October 15, 2021, 6:26 PM
Khurtiss Perry Photo
Khurtiss Perry - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 265   Hometown: Pike Road, AL (Pike Road HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#56 Overall, #8 DT, #3 AL
Rivals:
#122 Overall, #13 DT, #6 AL
24/7:
#31 Overall, #7 DL, #2 AL
Perry has camped at Clemson.
Four-star Pike Road (Alabama) defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry announced Clemson in his top schools on Friday.

Perry has the Tigers in a group with home-state Alabama and Auburn, as well as Texas and UCF.

Perry added a Clemson offer last month and has camped with the Tigers previously.

