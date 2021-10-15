Talented Alabama lineman has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff by

Khurtiss Perry Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.73) (4.73)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 265 Hometown: Pike Road, AL (Pike Road HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#56 Overall, #8 DT, #3 AL #56 Overall, #8 DT, #3 AL Rivals:

#122 Overall, #13 DT, #6 AL #122 Overall, #13 DT, #6 AL 24/7:

#31 Overall, #7 DL, #2 AL #31 Overall, #7 DL, #2 AL 6-2265Pike Road, AL (Pike Road HS)2022

Four-star Pike Road (Alabama) defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry announced Clemson in his top schools on Friday.

Perry has the Tigers in a group with home-state Alabama and Auburn, as well as Texas and UCF.

Perry added a Clemson offer last month and has camped with the Tigers previously.