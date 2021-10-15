|
Talented Alabama lineman has Clemson in top schools
|Friday, October 15, 2021, 6:26 PM-
|
Khurtiss Perry - Defensive Line
Height: 6-2 Weight: 265 Hometown: Pike Road, AL (Pike Road HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.73)
ESPN:
#56 Overall, #8 DT, #3 AL
Rivals:
#122 Overall, #13 DT, #6 AL
24/7:
#31 Overall, #7 DL, #2 AL
Four-star Pike Road (Alabama) defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry announced Clemson in his top schools on Friday.
Perry has the Tigers in a group with home-state Alabama and Auburn, as well as Texas and UCF.
Perry added a Clemson offer last month and has camped with the Tigers previously.
“Let’s Go. Let’s Go.”??@Hayesfawcett3 @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/QzEpS6GO8O— Khurtiss Perry (@KhurtissPerry) October 15, 2021
