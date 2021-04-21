South Florida safety announces Clemson offer

Marquis Lymon Safety TigerNet: (3.22) (3.22)

Height: 5-9 Weight: 205 Hometown: Delray Beach, FL (Atlantic HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR Rivals:

2022 Delray Beach, Florida safety Marquis Lymon announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"Truly Bless(ed) To Receive An Offer From Clemson University," Lymon posted on Twitter.

Clemson represents his biggest reported offer to date, to go with Miami, Tennessee, Louisville and Syracuse among more Power 5 and FBS interest.

Lymon was named third-team All-State as a junior at Atlantic (Fla.).

Truly Bless To Receive An Offer From Clemson University ?????????? @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/uh11Z1vJir — 6ix (@MarquisLymon) April 21, 2021