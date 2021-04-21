South Florida safety announces Clemson offer
by - Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 11:25 AM
Marquis Lymon - Safety Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.22)

Height: 5-9   Weight: 205   Hometown: Delray Beach, FL (Atlantic HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 41 S, # 86 FL

2022 Delray Beach, Florida safety Marquis Lymon announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"Truly Bless(ed) To Receive An Offer From Clemson University," Lymon posted on Twitter.

Clemson represents his biggest reported offer to date, to go with Miami, Tennessee, Louisville and Syracuse among more Power 5 and FBS interest.

Lymon was named third-team All-State as a junior at Atlantic (Fla.).

