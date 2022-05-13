Rising Sunshine State TE prospect announces Clemson offer
by - 2022 May 13, Fri 19:30
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Olsen Patt Henry - Tight End
TigerNet: (3.87)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 210   Hometown: Naples, FL (First Baptist Academy HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#11 TE-H, #71 FL
Rivals:

2023 Golden Gate, Florida tight end Olsen Patt Henry (6-4 210) announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"Wowwww after a great conversation with @coachkr10 I am blessed to receive an offer from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY" Henry said.

He reports 15 offers now, also including Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Kentrucky among more.

The All-State performer brought in 61 catches for 1,053 yards and 17 scores last year.

He is rated as a 4-star prospect as a tight end with ESPN.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Rising Sunshine State TE prospect announces Clemson offer
Rising Sunshine State TE prospect announces Clemson offer
Tigers knock off No. 2 Hokies to reach ACC Softball Championship final
Tigers knock off No. 2 Hokies to reach ACC Softball Championship final
4-star Alabama lineman has Tigers in top schools group
4-star Alabama lineman has Tigers in top schools group
Recent Tigers pledge announces decommitment
Recent Tigers pledge announces decommitment
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 117 Recruits (91 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest