Rising Sunshine State TE prospect announces Clemson offer
|2022 May 13, Fri 19:30-
Height: 6-2 Weight: 210 Hometown: Naples, FL (First Baptist Academy HS) Class: 2023
#11 TE-H, #71 FL
2023 Golden Gate, Florida tight end Olsen Patt Henry (6-4 210) announced a Clemson offer on Friday.
"Wowwww after a great conversation with @coachkr10 I am blessed to receive an offer from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY" Henry said.
He reports 15 offers now, also including Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Kentrucky among more.
The All-State performer brought in 61 catches for 1,053 yards and 17 scores last year.
He is rated as a 4-star prospect as a tight end with ESPN.
