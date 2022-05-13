Rising Sunshine State TE prospect announces Clemson offer

2023 Golden Gate, Florida tight end Olsen Patt Henry (6-4 210) announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"Wowwww after a great conversation with @coachkr10 I am blessed to receive an offer from CLEMSON UNIVERSITY" Henry said.

He reports 15 offers now, also including Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Kentrucky among more.

The All-State performer brought in 61 catches for 1,053 yards and 17 scores last year.

He is rated as a 4-star prospect as a tight end with ESPN.