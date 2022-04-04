Rising Peach State LB prospect leaves Clemson visit with offer

TigerNet Staff by

Marcellius Pulliam Linebacker

Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 Hometown: Tyrone, GA (Sandy Creek HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#28 LB, #45 GA #28 LB, #45 GA 6-3215Tyrone, GA (Sandy Creek HS)2023

2023 Tyrone, Georgia linebacker Marcellius Pulliam left Clemson with a scholarship offer on Monday after a visit.

"#AGTG (Without my teammates, coaches, and mentors none of this would be possible!!) After a great visit I’m honored to say I’ve received a(n) offer from Clemson University!!!" Pulliam posted on Twitter.

Pulliam's other offers to date also include Auburn, Georgia Tech, Miami, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest among more.