|
Rising Peach State LB prospect leaves Clemson visit with offer
|2022 Apr 4, Mon 19:40-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 Hometown: Tyrone, GA (Sandy Creek HS) Class: 2023
#28 LB, #45 GA
2023 Tyrone, Georgia linebacker Marcellius Pulliam left Clemson with a scholarship offer on Monday after a visit.
"#AGTG (Without my teammates, coaches, and mentors none of this would be possible!!) After a great visit I’m honored to say I’ve received a(n) offer from Clemson University!!!" Pulliam posted on Twitter.
Pulliam's other offers to date also include Auburn, Georgia Tech, Miami, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest among more.
#AGTG(Without my teammates, coaches, and mentors none of this would be possible!!) After a great visit I’m honored to say I’ve received a(n) offer from Clemson University!!! #GoTigers???? @WesleyGoodwin @ClemsonInsider @SCHSPatriots @RecruitGeorgia @PJ247Sports @RivalsJohnson pic.twitter.com/VTNDfAvBGH— Marcellius Pulliam (@MarcelliusP8) April 4, 2022