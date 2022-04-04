Rising Peach State LB prospect leaves Clemson visit with offer
by - 2022 Apr 4, Mon 19:40
Marcellius Pulliam - Linebacker
Height: 6-3   Weight: 215   Hometown: Tyrone, GA (Sandy Creek HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#28 LB, #45 GA
Marcellius Pulliam visited Monday and left with a Clemson scholarship offer.
2023 Tyrone, Georgia linebacker Marcellius Pulliam left Clemson with a scholarship offer on Monday after a visit.

"#AGTG (Without my teammates, coaches, and mentors none of this would be possible!!) After a great visit I’m honored to say I’ve received a(n) offer from Clemson University!!!" Pulliam posted on Twitter.

Pulliam's other offers to date also include Auburn, Georgia Tech, Miami, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest among more.

