Rising New Jersey prospect announces Clemson offer

Jayden Bellamy Cornerback TigerNet: (3.45) (3.45)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 175 Hometown: Oradell, NJ (Bergen Catholic HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#52 DB, #11 NJ #52 DB, #11 NJ 24/7:

# 33 CB, # 3 NJ # 33 CB, # 3 NJ 6-1175Oradell, NJ (Bergen Catholic HS)2022

Rising New Jersey cornerback prospect Jayden Bellamy announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Bellamy posted on Twitter.

Interest in Bellamy has picked up lately, also announcing offers from LSU, Florida State and Michigan and setting dates for official visits to Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State recently (where he already had offers from).

He's pushed over the 20-offer mark in the last month.

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!! ?? #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/e6Qj3ALxFu — Jayden Bellamy (@jaydenknows_) April 22, 2021