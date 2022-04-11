|
Rising Georgia athlete prospect picks up Clemson offer
|2022 Apr 11, Mon 16:49-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Ahmad Brown - Athlete
Height: 6-1 Weight: 195 Hometown: Cordele, GA (Crisp County HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (3.34)
Height: 6-1 Weight: 195 Hometown: Cordele, GA (Crisp County HS) Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#48 ATH
#48 ATH
24/7:
#97 ATH, #82 GA
#97 ATH, #82 GA
2023 Cordele, Georgia athlete Ahmad Brown announced a Clemson offer on Monday afternoon.
"Very Honored and Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Brown said on Twitter.
Brown has seen his recruiting pick up in 2022 with offers also from Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Utah.
He was recently a MVP Camp standout last month.
Congratulations to the following award winners from Sunday’s @TheMVPCamps chosen by the staff in the 2023/2024 WR/TE group. @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247— MVP Camp (@TheMVPCamps) March 24, 2022
Andre Craig Jr. -2023 Meadowcreek
Rayshaun King - 2024 Evans
Ahmad Brown - 2023 Crisp County
Ayden Smith - 2023 Lithia Springs pic.twitter.com/86RGjGMINk
Tags: Clemson Football, Ahmad Brown