Rising Georgia athlete prospect picks up Clemson offer
by - 2022 Apr 11, Mon 16:49
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Ahmad Brown - Athlete
TigerNet: (3.34)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 195   Hometown: Cordele, GA (Crisp County HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#48 ATH
24/7:
#97 ATH, #82 GA

2023 Cordele, Georgia athlete Ahmad Brown announced a Clemson offer on Monday afternoon.

"Very Honored and Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Brown said on Twitter.

Brown has seen his recruiting pick up in 2022 with offers also from Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Utah.

He was recently a MVP Camp standout last month.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Rising Georgia athlete prospect picks up Clemson offer
Rising Georgia athlete prospect picks up Clemson offer
Clemson baseball heads to Fluor Field to face USC Upstate
Clemson baseball heads to Fluor Field to face USC Upstate
PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Clemson Spring Game
PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Clemson Spring Game
Big lineman prospect leaves Clemson visit with offer
Big lineman prospect leaves Clemson visit with offer
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 116 Recruits (91 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest