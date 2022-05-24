|
Rising Florida TE prospect has Clemson in top schools ahead of visit
|2022 May 24, Tue 15:12-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Olsen Patt Henry - Tight End
Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 Hometown: Naples, FL (First Baptist Academy HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.37)
Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 Hometown: Naples, FL (First Baptist Academy HS) Class: 2023
ESPN:
#11 TE-H, #71 FL
#11 TE-H, #71 FL
Rivals:
24/7:
#16 TE, #50 FL
#16 TE, #50 FL
Four-star 2023 Naples, Florida tight end Olsen Patt Henry has Clemson in his top group ahead of an early June visit to campus.
He has a full top-7 of Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida State, Alabama, South Carolina, Minnesota and Duke.
The All-State performer, who is reported to visit for an official visit on the first weekend in June, brought in 61 catches for 1,053 yards and 17 scores last year.
He is rated as high as the No. 16 overall tight end and a 4-star by 247Sports.
Tags: Clemson Football, Olsen Patt Henry