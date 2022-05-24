Rising Florida TE prospect has Clemson in top schools ahead of visit
Olsen Patt Henry - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.37)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 215   Hometown: Naples, FL (First Baptist Academy HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#11 TE-H, #71 FL
Rivals:
24/7:
#16 TE, #50 FL

Four-star 2023 Naples, Florida tight end Olsen Patt Henry has Clemson in his top group ahead of an early June visit to campus.

He has a full top-7 of Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida State, Alabama, South Carolina, Minnesota and Duke.

The All-State performer, who is reported to visit for an official visit on the first weekend in June, brought in 61 catches for 1,053 yards and 17 scores last year.

He is rated as high as the No. 16 overall tight end and a 4-star by 247Sports.

