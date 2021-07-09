Rising elite prospect has Clemson in top schools

Hero Kanu Defensive Tackle TigerNet: (4.52) (4.52)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 293 Hometown: Rancho Santa Margarita, CA (Santa Margarita Catholic HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#80 Overall, #8 DT, #8 CA #80 Overall, #8 DT, #8 CA 24/7:

#99 Overall, #13 DL, #10 CA #99 Overall, #13 DL, #10 CA 6-5293Rancho Santa Margarita, CA (Santa Margarita Catholic HS)2022

One of the more intriguing prospects for the 2022 class included Clemson in his top schools on Friday.

Four-star defensive lineman Hero Kanu played his first season stateside this spring with Santa Margarita Catholic (Ca.) after a move from Germany. He has over 20 reported offers and all but one of them have come since March, including Clemson's on March 29.

Kanu posted a top-9 list Friday that also included Alabama, Washington, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Southern Cal and Ohio State.

Kanu competed in Dabo Swinney's camp in June.

@HeroKanu was really impressive today at Clemson! He already had an offer but today he really earned it!!! pic.twitter.com/YwSUiDn5PE — Brandon Collier (@BCollierPPI) June 2, 2021