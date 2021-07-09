Rising elite prospect has Clemson in top schools
by - Friday, July 9, 2021, 6:13 PM
Hero Kanu Photo
Hero Kanu - Defensive Tackle
TigerNet: (4.52)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 293   Hometown: Rancho Santa Margarita, CA (Santa Margarita Catholic HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#80 Overall, #8 DT, #8 CA
24/7:
#99 Overall, #13 DL, #10 CA
Kanu has gone from off the radar to a consensus top-100 prospect and offers from all the major players nationally.
One of the more intriguing prospects for the 2022 class included Clemson in his top schools on Friday.

Four-star defensive lineman Hero Kanu played his first season stateside this spring with Santa Margarita Catholic (Ca.) after a move from Germany. He has over 20 reported offers and all but one of them have come since March, including Clemson's on March 29.

Kanu posted a top-9 list Friday that also included Alabama, Washington, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Southern Cal and Ohio State.

Kanu competed in Dabo Swinney's camp in June.

