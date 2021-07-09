|
Rising elite prospect has Clemson in top schools
|Friday, July 9, 2021, 6:13 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-5 Weight: 293 Hometown: Rancho Santa Margarita, CA (Santa Margarita Catholic HS) Class: 2022
#80 Overall, #8 DT, #8 CA
#99 Overall, #13 DL, #10 CA
One of the more intriguing prospects for the 2022 class included Clemson in his top schools on Friday.
Four-star defensive lineman Hero Kanu played his first season stateside this spring with Santa Margarita Catholic (Ca.) after a move from Germany. He has over 20 reported offers and all but one of them have come since March, including Clemson's on March 29.
Kanu posted a top-9 list Friday that also included Alabama, Washington, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Southern Cal and Ohio State.
Kanu competed in Dabo Swinney's camp in June.
@HeroKanu was really impressive today at Clemson! He already had an offer but today he really earned it!!! pic.twitter.com/YwSUiDn5PE— Brandon Collier (@BCollierPPI) June 2, 2021
My personal top 10?? @PPIRecruits @BCollierPPI @CoachRouz @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/BSrNZJfWAr— Hero Kanu (@HeroKanu) July 9, 2021