Recent 4-star visitor has Clemson in final four, sets commitment date
|2022 Jun 23, Thu 15:48-
Keldric Faulk - Defensive End
Height: 6-5 Weight: 240 Hometown: Highland Home, AL (Highland Home HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.77)
ESPN:
#202 Overall, #27 DE, #14 AL
Rivals:
#53 Overall, #5 DE, #6 AL
24/7:
#111 Overall, #11 DL, #9 AL
Four-star Highland Home, Alabama defensive end Keldric Faulk set a July 5 commitment date on Thursday.
Faulk lists a final four of Auburn, Clemson, Florida and Florida State.
He was recently in town for Clemson's big official visit weekend and has visited each of the finalists in the last couple months.
Faulk is rated as high as the No. 53 overall player and the No. 5 defensive end in the nation.
Clemson has added commitments from four 4-star defensive linemen this year in David Ojiegbe, Vic Burley, AJ Hoffler and Stephiylan Green.
I will be committing July 5th @11am??@ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @SquadronFB pic.twitter.com/KBL0qTZcSl— keldric faulk (@FaulkKeldric) June 23, 2022
Home? #ALLIN ?? pic.twitter.com/KAkSjRUfHb— keldric faulk (@FaulkKeldric) June 6, 2022