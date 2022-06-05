|
Recent 2023 Tigers offer has Clemson in top schools
|2022 Jun 5, Sun 21:11-
|
Noble Johnson - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Hometown: Rockwall, TX (Rockwall HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.65)
ESPN:
#50 WR, #59 TX
Rivals:
#207 Overall, #31 WR, #40 TX
24/7:
#63 WR, #74 TX
Four-star 2023 Rockwall, Texas receiver Noble Johnson has Clemson in his top schools after a camp visit and offer this week.
Johnson has the Tigers in a group with Ole Miss, Tennessee, Louisville and Arkansas.
Johnson is rated as high as a 4-star by Rivals and No. 207 overall. He hauled in 49 catches for 875 yards and eight scores last season.
Johnson is an Under Armour All-America Game commitment.
AG2G! Next Destination: Home?? pic.twitter.com/m8CuNEtP4b— Noble Johnson (@NobleJohnson_3) June 5, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Noble Johnson