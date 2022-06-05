Recent 2023 Tigers offer has Clemson in top schools

Noble Johnson Wide Receiver TigerNet: (4.65) (4.65)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Hometown: Rockwall, TX (Rockwall HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#50 WR, #59 TX #50 WR, #59 TX Rivals:

#207 Overall, #31 WR, #40 TX #207 Overall, #31 WR, #40 TX 24/7:

#63 WR, #74 TX #63 WR, #74 TX 6-2205Rockwall, TX (Rockwall HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Rockwall, Texas receiver Noble Johnson has Clemson in his top schools after a camp visit and offer this week.

Johnson has the Tigers in a group with Ole Miss, Tennessee, Louisville and Arkansas.

Johnson is rated as high as a 4-star by Rivals and No. 207 overall. He hauled in 49 catches for 875 yards and eight scores last season.

Johnson is an Under Armour All-America Game commitment.