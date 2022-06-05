Recent 2023 Tigers offer has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 Jun 5, Sun 21:11
Noble Johnson - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.65)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 205   Hometown: Rockwall, TX (Rockwall HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#50 WR, #59 TX
Rivals:
#207 Overall, #31 WR, #40 TX
24/7:
#63 WR, #74 TX

Four-star 2023 Rockwall, Texas receiver Noble Johnson has Clemson in his top schools after a camp visit and offer this week.

Johnson has the Tigers in a group with Ole Miss, Tennessee, Louisville and Arkansas.

Johnson is rated as high as a 4-star by Rivals and No. 207 overall. He hauled in 49 catches for 875 yards and eight scores last season.

Johnson is an Under Armour All-America Game commitment.

