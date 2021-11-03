Priority Clemson WR target sets commitment date

Andre Greene Jr. Wide Receiver TigerNet: (4.82) (4.82)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 185 Hometown: Richmond, VA (St. Christopher's School HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#100 Overall, #11 WR, #5 VA #100 Overall, #11 WR, #5 VA Rivals:

#36 Overall, #5 WR, #3 VA #36 Overall, #5 WR, #3 VA 24/7:

#108 Overall, #17 WR, #2 VA #108 Overall, #17 WR, #2 VA 6-3185Richmond, VA (St. Christopher's School HS)2022

Four-star 2022 Richmond (Va.) wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. is ready to make a commitment.

Greene announced on Wednesday that he will make his pledge on Nov. 17 in a CBS Sports HQ broadcast. He is down to Clemson, Georgia and North Carolina.

Greene received a Clemson offer this summer and camped with the Tigers.

He is reportedly set for an official visit for the Clemson-UConn game next week.

Greene is rated as a consensus top-100 prospect and as high as the No. 5 receiver in the nation (Rivals).