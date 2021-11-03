Priority Clemson WR target sets commitment date
by - Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 3:28 PM
Andre Greene Jr. Photo
Andre Greene Jr. - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.82)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 185   Hometown: Richmond, VA (St. Christopher's School HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#100 Overall, #11 WR, #5 VA
Rivals:
#36 Overall, #5 WR, #3 VA
24/7:
#108 Overall, #17 WR, #2 VA
Greene received a Clemson offer this summer and camped with the Tigers.
Four-star 2022 Richmond (Va.) wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. is ready to make a commitment.

Greene announced on Wednesday that he will make his pledge on Nov. 17 in a CBS Sports HQ broadcast. He is down to Clemson, Georgia and North Carolina.

He is reportedly set for an official visit for the Clemson-UConn game next week.

Greene is rated as a consensus top-100 prospect and as high as the No. 5 receiver in the nation (Rivals).

