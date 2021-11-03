|
Priority Clemson WR target sets commitment date
|Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 3:28 PM-
|
Andre Greene Jr. - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-3 Weight: 185 Hometown: Richmond, VA (St. Christopher's School HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.82)
ESPN:
#100 Overall, #11 WR, #5 VA
Rivals:
#36 Overall, #5 WR, #3 VA
24/7:
#108 Overall, #17 WR, #2 VA
Four-star 2022 Richmond (Va.) wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. is ready to make a commitment.
Greene announced on Wednesday that he will make his pledge on Nov. 17 in a CBS Sports HQ broadcast. He is down to Clemson, Georgia and North Carolina.
Greene received a Clemson offer this summer and camped with the Tigers.
He is reportedly set for an official visit for the Clemson-UConn game next week.
Greene is rated as a consensus top-100 prospect and as high as the No. 5 receiver in the nation (Rivals).
Tags: Clemson Football, Andre Greene Jr.