Priority Clemson lineman target sets commitment date

Zechariah Owens Offensive Line TigerNet: (4.48) (4.48)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 365 Hometown: Mcdonough, GA (Eagle's Landing Christian HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#135 Overall, #17 OL, #14 GA #135 Overall, #17 OL, #14 GA Rivals:

#159 Overall, #16 OL, #15 GA #159 Overall, #16 OL, #15 GA 24/7:

#66 Overall, #8 OT, #4 GA #66 Overall, #8 OT, #4 GA 6-5365Mcdonough, GA (Eagle's Landing Christian HS)2023

Four-star McDonough, Georgia 2023 offensive lineman Zechariah Owens has set his commitment date.

Owens will announce his pledge on July 4th, he said on his Twitter account Monday.

Owens is coming off of an official visit to Clemson over the weekend.

He is ranked as high as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 66 overall (247Sports).

I will be announcing my commitment the 4th of July ???? Psalm 5:8

“Lead me, O Lord, in your righteousness because of my enemies make your way straight before me.”@Mansell247 @RivalsJohnson @RivalsFriedman @seanfitz247 — Zechariah”FLAPJACK” Owens (@fl6pjack) June 6, 2022