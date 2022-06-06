Priority Clemson lineman target sets commitment date
by - 2022 Jun 6, Mon 19:15
Zechariah Owens - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 365   Hometown: Mcdonough, GA (Eagle's Landing Christian HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#135 Overall, #17 OL, #14 GA
Rivals:
#159 Overall, #16 OL, #15 GA
24/7:
#66 Overall, #8 OT, #4 GA
Zechariah Owens is ranked as high as the No. 8 OT in the nation.
Zechariah Owens is ranked as high as the No. 8 OT in the nation.

Four-star McDonough, Georgia 2023 offensive lineman Zechariah Owens has set his commitment date.

Owens will announce his pledge on July 4th, he said on his Twitter account Monday.

Owens is coming off of an official visit to Clemson over the weekend.

He is ranked as high as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 66 overall (247Sports).

