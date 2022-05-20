|
Peach State lineman picks up Clemson offer
Connor Lew - Offensive Line
Height: 6-3 Weight: 280 Hometown: Acworth, GA (Kennesaw Mountain HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (3.44)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#5 OL, #58 GA
24/7:
#41 IOL, #50 GA
Three-star Acworth, Georgia offensive lineman Connor Lew announced a Clemson offer on Friday.
"I am truly thankful to announce that I have earned an offer to Clemson University," Lew said.
He reports over 20 FBS offers, also including Auburn, Penn State, Georgia, Miami and more Power 5 programs.
Lew earned first team All-State honors last season.
