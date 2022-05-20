Peach State lineman picks up Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Connor Lew Offensive Line TigerNet: (3.44) (3.44)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 280 Hometown: Acworth, GA (Kennesaw Mountain HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#5 OL, #58 GA #5 OL, #58 GA 24/7:

#41 IOL, #50 GA #41 IOL, #50 GA 6-3280Acworth, GA (Kennesaw Mountain HS)2023

Three-star Acworth, Georgia offensive lineman Connor Lew announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"I am truly thankful to announce that I have earned an offer to Clemson University," Lew said.

He reports over 20 FBS offers, also including Auburn, Penn State, Georgia, Miami and more Power 5 programs.

Lew earned first team All-State honors last season.