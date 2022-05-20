BREAKING

Peach State lineman picks up Clemson offer
by - 2022 May 20, Fri 15:23
Connor Lew - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.44)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 280   Hometown: Acworth, GA (Kennesaw Mountain HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#5 OL, #58 GA
24/7:
#41 IOL, #50 GA

Three-star Acworth, Georgia offensive lineman Connor Lew announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"I am truly thankful to announce that I have earned an offer to Clemson University," Lew said.

He reports over 20 FBS offers, also including Auburn, Penn State, Georgia, Miami and more Power 5 programs.

Lew earned first team All-State honors last season.

