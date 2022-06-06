|
Peach State D-lineman picks up Clemson offer on visit
|2022 Jun 6, Mon 18:32-
Omar White - Defensive Line
Height: 6-3 Weight: 307 Hometown: Leesburg, GA (Lee County HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.25)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#80 Overall, #4 DT, #13 GA
24/7:
#19 DL, #30 GA
Four-star 2024 Leesburg, Georgia defensive lineman Omar White announced an offer after a stop by campus on Monday.
"After a great unofficial visit, I’m blessed and honored to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," White said on Twitter.
He holds close to 30 offers already, also including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan and Texas A&M among more Power 5 schools.
