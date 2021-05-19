Peach State cornerback picks up Clemson offer
by - Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 8:41 PM
Caleb Coley - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.36)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 180   Hometown: Warner Robins, GA (Houston County HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#75 GA
24/7:
# 105 CB, # 93 GA

Clemson extended an offer to a Peach State cornerback on Wednesday.

2022 Warner Robins, Georgia product Caleb Coley announced the news.

"100% God 0% me! Blessed with an offer to Clemson University," Coley said.

Other Coley offers this year include Ole Miss, App State, UCF, Miami, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Wake Forest and Virginia among more FBS schools.

Coley tallied two interceptions and 22 solo stops last season (per Maxpreps).

Vegas odds on Clemson-Georgia
Former Clemson center commits to ACC school
WATCH: Dabo Swinney flips bat in celebration after crushing softball
Clemson advances to NCAA Golf Championship
