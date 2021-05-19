|
Peach State cornerback picks up Clemson offer
|Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 8:41 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Caleb Coley - Cornerback
Height: 6-0 Weight: 180 Hometown: Warner Robins, GA (Houston County HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (3.36)
Height: 6-0 Weight: 180 Hometown: Warner Robins, GA (Houston County HS) Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#75 GA
#75 GA
24/7:
# 105 CB, # 93 GA
# 105 CB, # 93 GA
Clemson extended an offer to a Peach State cornerback on Wednesday.
2022 Warner Robins, Georgia product Caleb Coley announced the news.
"100% God 0% me! Blessed with an offer to Clemson University," Coley said.
Other Coley offers this year include Ole Miss, App State, UCF, Miami, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Wake Forest and Virginia among more FBS schools.
Coley tallied two interceptions and 22 solo stops last season (per Maxpreps).
100% God 0% me!— Caleb Coley ? (@CalebColey8) May 19, 2021
Blessed with an offer to Clemson University. @CUCoachReed @SoSportz @MOMINTOFTRUTH @cbtaylor27 @tone2782 @CoachVenables @TimothyBynum5 @HoCoCoachGrace @CoachPick6_ @coachdhudson pic.twitter.com/u6ku6Kw2Wl
Tags: Caleb Coley